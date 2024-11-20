Advertisement
MTU Kerry student union organises meet-the-candidates event tonight

Nov 20, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
The MTU Kerry student union is organising an event tonight to meet the candidates running in next week's general election.

All 17 people running in the Kerry constituency have been invited to Munster Technological University's North Campus in Tralee.

Students will have the opportunity to talk to the candidates face-to-face.

The event takes place at 6 o'clock this evening in the MTU North Campus's Student Hub.

President of MTU Kerry Students' Union, Stephen 'Fog' Fogarty, says the event is also open to the public:

