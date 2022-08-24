MTU Kerry launching campaign to encourage homeowners to rent rooms to students

Munster Technological University is launching a campaign to encourage home owners to rent out a room to students for the upcoming academic year.

Registrar at MTU Kerry Brendan O’Donnell is appealing to homeowners to avail of the rent-a-room scheme launched by the government.

The rent-a-room relief lets home owners earn up to €14,000 per year tax-free if they rent out a room to private tenants

Advertisement

He says MTU Kerry will set up a register on campus where home-owners can submit an expression of interest and they’ll be put in contact with a suitable student.

Mr O’Donnell explains the benefits of the rent a room scheme for both homeowners and students: