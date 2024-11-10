Advertisement
MTU is first technological university to take part in QQI's CINNTE Review for 2024

Nov 10, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
MTU is first technological university to take part in QQI's CINNTE Review for 2024
Munster Technological University recently completed a review about its quality assurance systems.

It is the first technological university to go through QQI's CINNTE review in 2024.

The review explores how institutions can improve their teaching, learning and research systems.

The review assess and reports on the effectiveness of quality assurance systems in public higher education institutions.

A panel of national and international experts recently conducted a review of MTU quality assurance systems.

MTU’s contribution to the South-West region was particularly praised.

The review team was particularly impressed by the clarity of vision and level of ambition articulated in MTU’s strategic plan.

The review team acknowledges that the university is at an early stage, but they emphasise the need to continue to formalise and embed the university’s governance and academic structures.

Professor Maggie Cusack, President of Munster TU said “I am particularly pleased that MTU’s Strategic Plan Our Shared Vision 2022-2027 was singled out for praise. This Plan puts our students and staff at the heart of everything we do, and sets out our ambition to be a truly great university with a positive impact on society and the economy both locally and globally.”

