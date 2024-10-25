MTU president calls for borrowing framework to be introduced for student accommodation

The president of MTU is disappointed technical universities haven’t been allowed to borrow to build student accommodation.

President of the Munster Technological University, Professor Maggie Cusack was speaking as graduation ceremonies are taking place at the Kerry campus.

She says she’s continuing to call for the borrowing framework for technological universities to be finalised.

Legislation brought in on the formation of technological universities allowed for them to borrow money, as institutes of technology couldn’t, but this has yet to be given approval.

Professor Cusack says it would have a positive impact on the experience of students in third level:

The president of MTU has also called for an expansion of public transport for students.

This follows capacity issues on the 272 bus route from Ballybunion to Tralee.

This route passes MTU’s Kerry campus and there’s been claims it’s been almost full when it arrives, leaving some students left behind.

Professor Maggie Cusack says there needs to be an expansion of public transport to cater for their growing numbers: