The MTU Business Academy is hosting an online open evening on part-time learning.

It's on June 13th from 5.30 to 7pm, and is aimed at showcasing the array of courses designed for people working full-time, who may also have family commitments.

Many of the courses are run online, some are on campus, including at MTU Kerry in Tralee.

You can hear more about this on In Business from 6 o'clock this evening.