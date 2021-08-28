Moyvane woman selected as Kerry County Champion for Vhi Women's Mini Marathon

A Moyvane woman has been selected as the Kerry County Champion for this year's Vhi Women's Mini Marathon.

The event, in its 39th year, will take place virtually this year on Sunday September 19th; a new app has been developed to support those wanting to walk, jog or run a 10-kilometre route anywhere in the country.

Erin Stack, from Moyvane, has been named the Kerry County Champion for the event and will be raising money for Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Erin's fiancé, John McGrath, availed of the services of Kerry Hospice and the Palliative Care Unit after his diagnosis of Oesophageal Cancer until he passed away at the start of this year.

Registration for the event is now open on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.