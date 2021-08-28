Advertisement
News

Moyvane woman selected as Kerry County Champion for Vhi Women's Mini Marathon

Aug 28, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Moyvane woman selected as Kerry County Champion for Vhi Women's Mini Marathon Moyvane woman selected as Kerry County Champion for Vhi Women's Mini Marathon
Share this article

A Moyvane woman has been selected as the Kerry County Champion for this year's Vhi Women's Mini Marathon.

The event, in its 39th year, will take place virtually this year on Sunday September 19th; a new app has been developed to support those wanting to walk, jog or run a 10-kilometre route anywhere in the country.

Erin Stack, from Moyvane, has been named the Kerry County Champion for the event and will be raising money for Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Advertisement

Erin's fiancé, John McGrath, availed of the services of Kerry Hospice and the Palliative Care Unit after his diagnosis of Oesophageal Cancer until he passed away at the start of this year.

Registration for the event is now open on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus