Moyvane street plan to be adjusted

Nov 25, 2024 08:55 By radiokerrynews
Moyvane street plan to be adjusted
Preliminary design proposals for the street plan in Moyvane are being refined.

It follows a consultation with Moyvane Development Association, which identified several adjustments to the plan.

Independent councillor Liam Speedy Nolan told the recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District that a pedestrian crossing is needed near the shop as soon as possible.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelley says vehicles, approaching the village at speed from both directions, are causing a safety concern.

Councillor Michael Foley of Fine Gael was told the expected cost is not yet know as the plan is not finalised.

Officials said funding is yet to be secured for any proposals, after which any formal legal process must include public consultation.

