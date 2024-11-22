Advertisement
Councillor allocations could fund lowering of kerb by bingo hall in Listowel

Nov 22, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrynews
Councillor allocations could fund lowering of kerb by bingo hall in Listowel
The kerb on the footpath outside the plaza building at Upper Church Street, Listowel is to be dropped to accommodate people with mobility issues including wheelchair users.

Council officials told Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry at the recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District that a cost estimate for the works will be prepared.

He was told the dropped kerb could be funded with county councillor allocations.

Cllr Barry said it is important the work is completed soon, because many elderly people use the bingo hall there during the winter months.

 

