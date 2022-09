A movie by Kerry filmmakers premiered in New York last night.

God’s Creatures, starring Paul Mescal and Emily Watson, opened in the prestigious Lincoln Center.

The film is based on a story by Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly from Cromane, who was also the producer.

Shane Crowley from Killorglin was the script-writer.

John Benny Moriarty from Dingle Distillery International Film Festival offers his congratulations to the Kerry filmmakers.