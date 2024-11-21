Advertisement
Motorists warned of treacherous road conditions this evening, tonight and tomorrow

Nov 21, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is warning road users of treacherous conditions this evening, into the night and tomorrow morning.

Frank Hartnett is director of services for roads and transportation.

He says Met Éireann’s original forecast indicated that the yellow weather warning was due to end at noon.

However, he says that forecast has since been extended to midday tomorrow.

Frank Hartnett says council crews who treated the roads last night will be out again tonight.

The council treat priority routes - those in or around towns and other with high numbers of road users.

 

Bus Eireann will continue to monitor weather advisories (issued by Met Éireann www.met.ie) as well as road conditions in the coming days and any service disruptions will be posted on its website - buseireann.ie/service-updates

