Motorists urged to be careful for duration of rain warning for Kerry

Motorists in Kerry are being urged to be careful if they’re driving while the status yellow rainfall warning is in place.

The warning is valid from 6 o'clock this evening until 6pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann says persistent and heavy rainfall could result in localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution this evening and up until 6pm tomorrow, for the duration of the weather warning.

They’re asking drivers to slow down and allow for a greater breaking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front.

The RSA says special care needs to be taken when driving behind heavy goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces visibility.

If a road appears to be flooded, then people shouldn’t attempt to drive through it as it may be deeper than you think and there could be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

The RSA is also appealing to people to drive with their dipped headlights on at all times.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists should ensure they are visible by having lights in good working order and by wearing high-vis clothing.