Advertisement
News

Motorists urged to avoid certain roads due to treacherous conditions

Dec 11, 2022 18:12 By radiokerrynews
Motorists urged to avoid certain roads due to treacherous conditions Motorists urged to avoid certain roads due to treacherous conditions
Share this article

Tralee Garda Station is warning motorists to avoid the Tralee to Fenit road, the Tralee to Castlemaine road, and the Castlegregory area past Camp due to treacherous conditions.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council is advising members of the public to heed the weather warnings and to continue to travel with extreme care on all routes across Kerry.

Council crews continue to treat priority routes but the Council is reminding motorists to always assume that a road has not been treated and to travel with caution.

Advertisement

Communications Officer Owen O'Shea gave this warning this evening.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus