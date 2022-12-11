Motorists urged to avoid certain roads due to treacherous conditions

Tralee Garda Station is warning motorists to avoid the Tralee to Fenit road, the Tralee to Castlemaine road, and the Castlegregory area past Camp due to treacherous conditions.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council is advising members of the public to heed the weather warnings and to continue to travel with extreme care on all routes across Kerry.

Council crews continue to treat priority routes but the Council is reminding motorists to always assume that a road has not been treated and to travel with caution.

Advertisement

Communications Officer Owen O'Shea gave this warning this evening.