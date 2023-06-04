Motorists in Kerry urged to exercise caution with vulnerable road users

Road users in Kerry are being urged to exercise caution when encountering vulnerable road users.

The RSA and An Garda Síochána are advising motorists to pass wide and slow when encountering horse riders or cyclists.

In a new series of videos the RSA, and Gardaí in partnership with Horse Sport Ireland and Horse Racing Ireland inform drivers how to share the roads safely with horse riders.

Motorists are reminded that if they meet a horse and rider on the road they should always slow down, pass wide and obey the hand signals of the rider.