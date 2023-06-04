Advertisement
News

Motorists in Kerry urged to exercise caution with vulnerable road users

Jun 4, 2023 11:06 By radiokerrynews
Motorists in Kerry urged to exercise caution with vulnerable road users Motorists in Kerry urged to exercise caution with vulnerable road users
Share this article

Road users in Kerry are being urged to exercise caution when encountering vulnerable road users.

The RSA and An Garda Síochána are advising motorists to pass wide and slow when encountering horse riders or cyclists.

In a new series of videos the RSA, and Gardaí in partnership with Horse Sport Ireland and Horse Racing Ireland inform drivers how to share the roads safely with horse riders.

Advertisement

Motorists are reminded that if they meet a horse and rider on the road they should always slow down, pass wide and obey the hand signals of the rider.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus