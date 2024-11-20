Motorists advised to drive with care after temperatures fell below zero in Kerry

Motorists are being advised to drive with care this morning after temperatures fell below zero last night.

Kerry County Council staff treated all priority routes yesterday evening and again early this morning.

However, the council says even where roads are treated, drivers should slow down, drive with caution, be aware of other road users and allow extra time for their journey.

Gardaí in North Kerry are also urging drivers to take extra care on the roads this morning, particularly on secondary routes.

Up five centimetres of snow could fall in Munster tonight as a snow-ice warning is in place for the province for tomorrow, while another low temperature warning is in place for tonight.