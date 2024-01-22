Advertisement
Motorists advised of very dangerous conditions across Kerry in aftermath of Storm Isha

Jan 22, 2024 08:23 By radiokerrynews
Motorists advised of very dangerous conditions across Kerry in aftermath of Storm Isha
Kerry County Council is appealing to motorists to be prepared for very dangerous conditions this morning in the aftermath of Storm Isha.

Many routes will not be cleared of fallen trees and debris until later this morning, and only when it is safe to do so.

The Council's emergency line has received reports of almost 150 incidents of fallen trees and branches, lose signage and hoarding, and damage to property.

Many of these effects of the storm are only being dealt with from now on, as safety conditions allow.

Motorists are advised to slow down, allow extra time for journeys, and to expect to come across fallen trees and branches and surface water in many areas.

Kerry County Council says staff will clear routes as quickly as possible, but this may take several hours.

Anyone who comes across a fallen tree is asked to report a problem to the Council's emergency line on 066 7183588.

