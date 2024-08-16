Advertisement
Motorists advised of road closures this weekend for Rose festival

Aug 16, 2024 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Motorists advised of road closures this weekend for Rose festival
Gardaí have advised motorists and the general public to be aware of a number of road closures over the weekend, to facilitate events for the Rose of Tralee and Féile Thrá Lí.

Most of the closures will be in Tralee town centre between Saturday and Tuesday.

The Mall will be closed to traffic for the duration of the festival, aside from access to businesses for deliveries.

Denny Street will be closed for a number of hours during the evenings of Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday for night time events and live music.

There will also be two parade routes which will involve a number of road closures on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Further information on all road closures can be found on the Féile Thrá Lí website or Facebook page.

