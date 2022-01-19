Mother of murdered Killarney teenager says teaching empathy can end violence

A Killarney mother whose son was murdered in 2009 says children need to be taught empathy and compassion, if violence is to end.

Lotte Lyne's son Stephen Lyne was 17-years-old when he was stabbed and killed in Killarney almost 13 years ago.

Ms Lyne, who is the founding director of the Stephen Lyne Foundation, says the murder of Ashling Murphy has brought back painful memories and emotions of when her son was killed.

She agrees that women don't feel safe in today's world, but she feels the violence we are seeing in today's society, is bigger than just a gender issue.

Lotte Lyne says children need to be taught empathy and compassion if we want to see an end to violence:

Lotte Lyne's post on Facebook: