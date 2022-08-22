Advertisement
News

More than €85,000 drawn down for traveller specific accommodation in Kerry

Aug 22, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
More than €85,000 drawn down for traveller specific accommodation in Kerry More than €85,000 drawn down for traveller specific accommodation in Kerry
Share this article

Kerry County Council drew down more than €85,000 for Traveller specific accommodation so far this year.

That's according to figures provided by the Department of Housing.

Nationally more than 6.2 million has been spent on Traveller specific accommodation despite an allocation of 18m for 2022.

Advertisement

The Department of Housing said they're confident the capital allocation of €18m in 2022 is on course for a full draw down.

Seven local authorities are yet to draw down funding for traveller specific accommodation.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus