More than €85,000 drawn down for traveller specific accommodation in Kerry

Kerry County Council drew down more than €85,000 for Traveller specific accommodation so far this year.

That's according to figures provided by the Department of Housing.

Nationally more than 6.2 million has been spent on Traveller specific accommodation despite an allocation of 18m for 2022.

The Department of Housing said they're confident the capital allocation of €18m in 2022 is on course for a full draw down.

Seven local authorities are yet to draw down funding for traveller specific accommodation.