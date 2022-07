More than 660 (668) Ukrainian students are enrolled in schools around Kerry.

That's according to figures released today by the Department of Education.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of Ukrainian refugees enrolled in schools at 1,247, followed by Cork with 779.

Advertisement

459 students are enrolled in primary schools in Kerry while 209 are studying in secondary schools.

Nationally, over 7 thousand children from Ukraine are now in school here.