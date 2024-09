More than 600 signatures have been collected to erect a statue of a Star Trek character in Killarney.

"Trekkies" have organised a petition to have Chief Miles O'Brien immortalised there.

The Kerry town is the fictional birthplace of fan favourite Chief O'Brien who was played by Irish actor Colm Meaney in the famous sci-fi tv series.

Sean Ferrick, host of Trek Culture, says the humanoid was a relatable character in the series: