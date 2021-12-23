More than 1,000 people per day being given a COVID booster in Tralee centre

More than 1,000 people are receiving a COVID booster each day at a centre in Tralee.

The HSE has been operating a booster vaccination centre in the former BorgWarner factory in Monavalley (V92 HT21). An intensive effort by vaccination teams has seen a significant ramping up of the COVID-19 booster campaign nationwide.

The HSE says the Tralee clinic vaccinated more than 1,000 people per day during the recent clinics. The centre is open again today (Thursday) between 8:30am and 4pm for those aged 40 and over.

GPs and pharmacists around the county are also administering the booster vaccine. As well as walk-in clinics, all centres are offering outreach clinics to vaccinate housebound people at home.

Meanwhile, the HSE is asking people to let it know if they do not wish to take up the appointment. The public have three options to cancel appointments: reply to a text message from the HSE with the words NEW - if you want to reschedule - or REJECT – if already vaccinated or do not want to take up the booster.

Additionally, people can complete a form, which you can find here, or call HSE live on 1800 700 700.