More supports being put in place for Ukrainian refugees in South Kerry

Jul 18, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
More supports being put in place for Ukrainian refugees in South Kerry
Photo: gov.ie
A Junior Government Minister is in Kerry today.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development is meeting with community groups and voluntary organisations on a two-day visit today and tomorrow.

Minister O’Brien says he wants to acknowledge the efforts of organisations across Kerry who responded to the Ukrainian refugees who arrived and to see the upcoming projects in store for the county.

The Junior Minister is meeting with various representatives from the Cahersiveen Inter-Agency Ukrainian Response Forum today.

Minister of State Joe O’Brien says despite recent concerns, he believes there are necessary supports in place for Ukrainian refugees who are staying in rural Ireland:

Meanwhile, Minister Joe O’Brien will visit a signpost farm today; this is a sheep farmer who’s using climate friendly methods to run his farm.

He says the Government needs to look after small farmers by giving them additional income streams.

The Junior Minister  says he understands the fear across rural Ireland amid significant changes, however he says the economic models put forward by Government are practical.

He says it's important to provide better alternatives to small farmers:

While he’s in Kerry, Minister of State Joe O’Brien will visit the Sneem Digital Hub and the Kerry Volunteer Centre; he’ll also meet with representatives from Local Link Kerry.

 

