More good news for Manor West as two more businesses to open at the retail park

Oct 26, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Two new businesses are due to open at the Manor West Retail Park in the coming weeks, bringing to four the number of new outlets to establish at the Tralee site this autumn.

The Range opened its doors on Friday in the unit previously occupied by Debenhams; while Scandinavian retailer JYSK is due to open its new store this Thursday.

It's now emerged that Maxi Zoo, which specialises in pet products, will move in to the former Mothercare store next month.

An annoucement is also due within the next two weeks on a new restaurant for the Manor shopping centre, to replace both the former upstairs restaurant, run by Debenhams, and coffee outlet Gloria Jeans, both of which closed last year.

Retail Park manager Derek Rusk says it was good to once again see queues of cars lining up to get into the park at the weekend:

