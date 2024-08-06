Advertisement
Monument donated by former Israeli President is defaced in Sneem

Aug 6, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
Monument donated by former Israeli President is defaced in Sneem
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a monument donated to the Irish people by a former Israeli President, was defaced in Sneem.

The incident occurred some time during the last weekend in July, and Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Back in 1985, former Israeli President Chaim Herzog presented the village of Sneem with a stainless steel tree, sculpted by Israeli artist Tamara Rickman.

It was presented in memory of former Irish President Cearbhall Ó Dálaigh, who had close associations with the Jewish community in Dublin, and spent the last years of his life in Sneem.

Some time between Saturday, July 26th and Tuesday, July 30th, the momument - which is located in the North Square of the village - was defaced with graffitti.

Gardaí believe the person who carried out the act, was misinformed regarding the story behind the monument.

They've appealed to witnesses, or anyone with any information, to contact Gardaí in Sneem.

