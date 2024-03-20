Advertisement
MMR catch-up vaccine clinic opens in Kerry

Mar 20, 2024 09:31 By radiokerrynews
MMR catch-up vaccine clinic opens in Kerry
An MMR catch-up clinic will open in Kerry today for those who wish to avail of the vaccine.

Five cases of measles have been confirmed in Ireland.

The HSE has launched a catch-up programme in response.

It says the only protection against measles is vaccination.

This campaign focuses on delivering the MMR vaccine to key groups, who may have missed their vaccines in the past.

Theses include children, young adults, health and care workers who were born after January 1st, 1978 who may have missed MMR vaccination, those born outside of Ireland or anyone born in Ireland after January 1st 1978, who may have missed an MMR vaccine.

The HSE says measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, in people of all ages.

Today a vaccine clinic will be held in the Listowel Primary Care Centre on Convent Road, Listowel (V31 VN25) from 10.30am until 1pm and again from 1:30pm to 4pm.

There will also be a clinic in the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21) on Friday from 9:30am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm.

