Minister says resources are in place to support Ukrainian children in Kerry schools

Jul 20, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Minister says resources are in place to support Ukrainian children in Kerry schools
The Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion says resources are in place to cater for and support Ukrainian children in Kerry over the new school year.

Minister Josepha Madigan is visiting Presentation Monastery National School, Killarney and Faha National School today, where she’ll discuss summer provision and special needs education.

She says a range of measures have been put in place to support all children with special educational needs and to help schools open special classes.

Minister Madigan says no one wants to see children denied places in schools.

She says resources are in place in Kerry to cater for children from Ukraine who have additional needs:

