Minister says naming of research vessel after Kerry explorer is fitting legacy

The naming of Ireland’s newest research vessel after Kerry explorer Tom Crean is a fitting legacy for a national treasure.

That's according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

He was speaking at the official launch of the RV Tom Crean at Dingle Harbour this morning.

The almost 53-metre vessel will be used for ocean surveys, fishery, acoustic and environmental research, and buoy and mooring operations.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the coming together of Tom Crean's spirit and the work of the Marine Institute is hugely important:

The RV Tom Crean is open to the public to view this afternoon.

Tom Crean's granddaughter Aileen Crean-O'Brien performed the commissioning ceremony for €25 million vessel.

She used a bottle of beer brewed in the Tom Crean Brewery, called the Expedition Red Ale.

She says it was a special day for the family:

Tom Crean's grand-daughter Aileen Crean O'Brien commissioning Ireland's newest research vessel the RV Tom Crean in Dingle. The vessel is named after the Kerry explorer. pic.twitter.com/OGDx9avZVF — Radio Kerry News (@radiokerrynews) October 6, 2022