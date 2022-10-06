Advertisement
News

Minister says naming of research vessel after Kerry explorer is fitting legacy

Oct 6, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Minister says naming of research vessel after Kerry explorer is fitting legacy Minister says naming of research vessel after Kerry explorer is fitting legacy
Share this article

The naming of Ireland’s newest research vessel after Kerry explorer Tom Crean is a fitting legacy for a national treasure.

That's according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

He was speaking at the official launch of the RV Tom Crean at Dingle Harbour this morning.

Advertisement

The almost 53-metre vessel will be used for ocean surveys, fishery, acoustic and environmental research, and buoy and mooring operations.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the coming together of Tom Crean's spirit and the work of the Marine Institute is hugely important:

Advertisement

 

The RV Tom Crean is open to the public to view this afternoon.

Tom Crean's granddaughter Aileen Crean-O'Brien performed the commissioning ceremony for €25 million vessel.

Advertisement

She used a bottle of beer brewed in the Tom Crean Brewery, called the Expedition Red Ale.

She says it was a special day for the family:

Advertisement

Advertisement
Relatives of Tom Crean at the official launch of the RV Tom Crean - Ireland's newest research vessel.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus