Minister says Kerry won’t be neglected when it comes to producing energy offshore

Nov 10, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Minister says Kerry won't be neglected when it comes to producing energy offshore
A government minister says Kerry will not be neglected when it comes to producing energy offshore.

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Peter Burke was speaking after leading wind energy developer Equinor pulled out of the Irish market last week due to what it called regulatory obstacles.

He says there are currently 61 licence applications being processed for offshore wind energy production.

Minister Burke says the Maritime Area Planning Bill, which is going through the Oireachtas currently, will provide clarity on planning issues for offshore wind projects.

The Longford-Westmeath Fine Gael TD disagrees with a claim that offshore wind generation projects will be prioritised for the Irish Sea to the detriment of projects in the Atlantic, off the Kerry and Cork coasts.

