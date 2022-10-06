Minister says details concrete levy implementation will be considered over coming weeks

The finer details of the implementation of the concrete levy will be considered by the Government over the coming weeks.

That’s according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The Government announced a 10% concrete levy as part of Budget 2023; it’s set to come into effect from April.

Minister McConalogue says it forms a small part of a larger budget that aims to support people.

IFA President Tim Cullinan has called for farmers to be exempt from the concrete levy.

When asked about this, Minister McConalogue gave this response: