Minister says change to planning law is needed to stop delay to flood defence works

A Minister of State is calling for a change to planning laws which he says is needed to prevent the delay in work to vital flood defences in Kerry and across the country.

Patrick O'Donovan is Minister of State at the Office of Public Works which has responsibility for such works.

He says objections to flood defence plans are holding up vital works for years, and this has to change because we're in a climate emergency.

The OPW has today appointed Ward and Burke Ltd., Contractors to undertake remedial works along the River Feale in Listowel.

This follows the collapse of a section of elevated bank slope along the northern bank of the river, adjacent to Convent Street, during storms in February 2020.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan says the works will stabilise the slope failure, which threatened the structural stability of 18 properties along Convent Street.