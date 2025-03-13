Minister of State launches scheme for forestry owners to develop woodland amenities for public use

A new scheme has been launched offering funding for forestry owners to develop woodland amenities for public use.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon and the Minister of State for Forestry, Farm Safety and Horticulture Michael Healy-Rae launched the new NeighbourWood Scheme.

Minister of State and Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae says it’ll offer financial support to private and public forest owners who wish to develop easily accessible woodlands for local communities.

He says he believes the scheme will help to strengthen the role and importance of a forest locally by integrating it into the community fabric.

Funding is available to carry out enhancement works and to install recreational facilities that will allow people to access and experience the woodland.

The aim is to create opportunities for people to get out and enjoy local woods and to experience the associated health benefits, both physical and mental.

The NeighbourWood Scheme is aimed primarily at publicly owned woodlands, but private forests and woodlands under community ownership or management trusts are also eligible.