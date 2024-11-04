Minister of State describes almost €8 million LSSIC funding as big win for sports in Kerry

The almost €8 million in funding for Kerry under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund has been described as a big win for Kerry.

The announcement was made earlier by Minister for Sport Catherine Martin and Minister of State with Responsibility for Sport, Thomas Byrne.

Three Kerry sports projects will benefit from the €173 million allocated nationally under the scheme.

Minister Thomas Byrne outlines what developments have received funding and the next steps for those who applied for the funding.

The funding has been welcomed by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, and Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae