Advertisement
News

Minister of State describes almost €8 million LSSIC funding as big win for sports in Kerry

Nov 4, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Minister of State describes almost €8 million LSSIC funding as big win for sports in Kerry
Share this article

The almost €8 million in funding for Kerry under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund has been described as a big win for Kerry.

The announcement was made earlier by Minister for Sport Catherine Martin and Minister of State with Responsibility for Sport, Thomas Byrne.

Three Kerry sports projects will benefit from the €173 million allocated nationally under the scheme.

Advertisement

Minister Thomas Byrne outlines what developments have received funding and the next steps for those who applied for the funding.

The funding has been welcomed by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, and Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over €7 million in funding announced for Kerry under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund
Advertisement
Kerry County Council proposing to close various streets to facilitate Christmas in Killarney Parade
Council tells Killarney MD meeting it can't afford to repair bridge "crumbling like block of cheese"
Advertisement

Recommended

Black & Tan Doberman Dog missing from the Mastergeeha- Kilcummin area.
John Lonergan at the Killarney Plaza Hotel November 7th
Over €7 million in funding announced for Kerry under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund
Kerry County Council proposing to close various streets to facilitate Christmas in Killarney Parade
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus