Minister of Education calls for people to socialise sensibly this weekend

Jun 4, 2021 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Minister of Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley is calling for people to socialise sensibly over the weekend.

Minister Foley says everyone needs to continue to follow all public health guidelines as we are not out of the pandemic yet.

She praised local authorities for their efforts in making places suitable for an outdoor summer.

Minister Foley believes Kerry County Council will meet the challenge of providing facilities so that people can socialise safely in the county:

 

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Norma Foley is inviting primary and post-primary schools to apply for BLAST 2021, an arts in education initiative.

It aims to give pupils the opportunity to work with a professional artist on unique projects.

The winner will be chosen by Minister Foley and Westlife manager Louis Walsh.

Entries should be made by email to [email protected] and should be made in pdf format; the closing date for entries is Thursday 30 September 2021 and further information on the competition can be found on gov.ie/blast.

 

