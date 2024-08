Fianna Fáil members in Kerry have comprehensively selected Minister Norma Foley to represent the party at the next general election.

The convention to select the sole Fianna Fáil candidate in Kerry was held last night.

Minister Foley convincingly won the nomination, securing 282 votes, or 77 percent (76.8%) of the 367 votes cast.

Rossbeigh based councillor Michael Cahill won 53 votes, while Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy secured 32.

The quota was 184.