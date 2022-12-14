Advertisement
News

Minister for Rural and Community Development supports planning reform

Dec 14, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Rural and Community Development supports planning reform Minister for Rural and Community Development supports planning reform
architechture and engineering buliding plans and design tools
Share this article

The Minister for Rural and Community Development and Minister for Social Protection says she supports reform of the planning process.

Minister Heather Humphreys was speaking while announcing funding for Kerry under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

She says these proposals are designed to speed up the planning process, adding she supports anything that gets houses built faster.

Advertisement

Minister Humphreys says she understands some people need to make objections to planning applications, but is critical of vexatious planning objectors:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus