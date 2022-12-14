Minister for Rural and Community Development supports planning reform

The Minister for Rural and Community Development and Minister for Social Protection says she supports reform of the planning process.

Minister Heather Humphreys was speaking while announcing funding for Kerry under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

She says these proposals are designed to speed up the planning process, adding she supports anything that gets houses built faster.

Minister Humphreys says she understands some people need to make objections to planning applications, but is critical of vexatious planning objectors: