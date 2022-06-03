Minister for Health to visit Kerry today

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will visit Kerry today.

The visit comes just a week after it was revealed that people aged over 75 waited on average 12 hours in the Emergency Department for admission to University Hospital Kerry.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will first visit University Hospital Kerry where he’ll meet with clinicians and hospital management.

There, he’ll officially open the home from home birthing service in the maternity unit.

Also on the itinerary is a visit to St Teresa’s National School to see the Active School programme in action.

The programme is funded by his department.

Finally, Minister Stephen Donnelly will stop off at the Integrated Care for Older Persons Hub at Balloonagh to see the Enhanced Community Care Programme.