Minister for Health in Kerry for series of engagements

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is carrying out a series of engagements in Kerry today.

The visit comes just a week after it was revealed that people aged over 75 waited on average 12 hours in the Emergency Department for admission to University Hospital Kerry.

Minister Stephen Donnelly was in UHK this morning meeting with clinicians and hospital management.

He officially opened the home from home birthing service in the maternity unit.

Next on the itinerary is a visit to St Teresa’s National School to see the Active Schools programme in action.

The programme is funded by the Department of Health.

After lunch, the minister will visit the integrated care for older persons hub in Balloonagh in Tralee.

He will be shown around the stroke day services which are also available on the campus.

There he’ll be met with both staff and patients.

Welcoming Stephen Donnelly, Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said staff there have made a difference to lives of hundreds of older people in Kerry.

While he’s in Tralee, he’ll also visit the Baile Mhuire Day Centre, a voluntary agency which provides personal and nursing care.