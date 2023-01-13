Minister for Finance condemns protests against housing of asylum seekers in Killarney

People shouldn't protest outside the residences of those seeking asylum in Killarney, according to Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

The minister was speaking today at the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President’s lunch.

He said he acknowledged the welcome that people from Ukraine - and those seeking international protection - had received from the vast majority of people in Killarney and Kerry, despite the protests:

Outgoing Chamber President Cllr Niall Kelleher called on the minster to introduce a settled policy on the tourism VAT rate.

He said it was vital for the industry, that it was kept at 9% and not increased at the end of next month.

The Minster said that while he had heard what the industry was saying on VAT, there are a lot of sectors competing claims for tax measures.