Minister for Finance condemns protests against housing of asylum seekers in Killarney

Jan 13, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Finance condemns protests against housing of asylum seekers in Killarney
Finance Minister Michael McGrath, TD, who was invited as keynote Speaker at Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce’s inaugural president’s lunch. The event hosted by outgoing Chamber President, Niall Kelleher at the Killarney Plaza Hotel on Friday. The President’s Lunch, in association with AIB, will be his last public engagement as Chamber President. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC*** ISSUED 13/01/2023
People shouldn't protest outside the residences of those seeking asylum in Killarney, according to Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

The minister was speaking today at the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President’s lunch.

He said he acknowledged the welcome that people from Ukraine - and those seeking international protection - had received from the vast majority of people in Killarney and Kerry, despite the protests:

Outgoing Chamber President Cllr Niall Kelleher called on the minster to introduce a settled policy on the tourism VAT rate.

He said it was vital for the industry, that it was kept at 9% and not increased at the end of next month.

The Minster said that while he had heard what the industry was saying on VAT, there are a lot of sectors competing claims for tax measures.

 

