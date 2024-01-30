Advertisement
News

Minister for Education to travel to UK for St Patrick's Day

Jan 30, 2024 15:10 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
It's been revealed where each government minister will visit on St. Patrick's Day.

As is tradition, the Taoiseach will travel to the US and the Tánaiste, Canada.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley will travel to the UK; she'll visit Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, London.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath will visit China, while Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly goes to Australia.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is headed for Brazil, and Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will visit South Africa and Zambia.

