Minister for Education to launch exhibition of local artist in Ardfert

The Minister for Education will launch an exhibition to celebrate a local Ardfert artist during this year’s Heritage Week.

The Ardfert historical society’s exhibition of the work of Michael ‘Mickie’ Cavan will be launched by Minister Norma Foley on Sunday August 14th at 3pm.

The exhibition will take place in the interpretive centre of the Ardfert Cathedral, which is the roofed area to the south of the building, running for all of Heritage Week up to August 21st.

Ardfert historical society says the project is the culmination of two years of work and celebrates a beloved local artist who still inspires people more than 20 years after his passing.

The exhibition will feature Mickie’s paintings, sketches, and manuscript books, all of which he made using self-taught skills after he left education after primary school.