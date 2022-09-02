Advertisement
Minister for Education says there was no grade inflation for this year's Leaving Certificate class

Sep 2, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Education says there was no grade inflation for this year's Leaving Certificate class
The Minister for Education says there has been no grade inflation for the Leaving Certificate class of 2022.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley was speaking as more than 61,000 pupils received their leaving cert results this morning.

She says this year's students wanted to ensure the grade profile achieved was matched with last year's results to reflect the difficulties associated with COVID-19.

Minister Foley has extended her congratulations to the pupils who received their results today and says they are a unique cohort of students withstanding many challenges.

Minister Foley offers this advice to those who didn't get the results they hoped for:

