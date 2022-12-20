Minister for Education announces details of €100 million schools funding

The Minister for Education has announced details on the payment of €100 million in schools funding.

Norma Foley, confirmed the provision of €90 million, is to support schools with inflation and energy costs.

Minister Foley says the funding - as announced in Budget 2023 - will be paid before the end of the current school term.

The Kerry TD also confirmed an additional €10 million in funding will be provided as fuel contributions, ti school bus operators, under the Department’s School Transport Scheme.