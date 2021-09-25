Advertisement
News

Milltown Castlemaine GAA host fundraising walk-a-thon

Sep 25, 2021 11:09 By radiokerrynews
Milltown Castlemaine GAA host fundraising walk-a-thon Milltown Castlemaine GAA host fundraising walk-a-thon
Share this article

Milltown/Castlemaine GAA Club is officially opening its new community walking track today at Paddy Burke Memorial Park.

To mark the occasion, the club has organised a 24 hour walk-a-thon, which runs from 12noon today to 12noon tomorrow.

Over 400 people will walk the track over the 24 hours to raise funds to provide and maintain club facilities.

Advertisement

Milltown/Castlemaine GAA Club has over 770 members, with annual running costs of €50,000, which it must raise through fundraising.

The club has a page where people can donate money for the walk-a-thon, which you can access here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus