Milltown Castlemaine GAA host fundraising walk-a-thon

Milltown/Castlemaine GAA Club is officially opening its new community walking track today at Paddy Burke Memorial Park.

To mark the occasion, the club has organised a 24 hour walk-a-thon, which runs from 12noon today to 12noon tomorrow.

Over 400 people will walk the track over the 24 hours to raise funds to provide and maintain club facilities.

Milltown/Castlemaine GAA Club has over 770 members, with annual running costs of €50,000, which it must raise through fundraising.

The club has a page where people can donate money for the walk-a-thon, which you can access here.