It has just emerged that Ballylongford councillor Mike Foley has withdraw his name from the Fine Gael selection convention.

The Fine Gael selection convention will take place in the Heights Hotel Killarney this Sunday, the 22nd September.

Listowel councillor Mike Kennelly, who was also on the party’s general election ticket in 2020, and All-Ireland winning former Kerry footballer and Killorglin based auctioneer and publican, Billy O’Shea remain in the running.