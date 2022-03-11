Advertisement
Mid Kerry's Reeks District hopes to attract more visitors in rebrand

Mar 11, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Reeks district
Mid Kerry, which is promoted as The Reeks District, is being rebranded at an event in Kilorglin this afternoon.

The rebrand will be launched at Library Place and includes a new visitor centre and website.

Chair of the Reeks District, Jens Bachem says they hope to attract more visitors to the region.

The Reeks District is described as an ideal destination for walkers, cold water swimmers, hikers, kayakers and all other kinds of adventurers.

The area includes Glenbeigh, Cromane, Glencar, Milltown, Killorglin, Beaufort, Inch, and Carrauntoohil.

Reeks District chair Jens Bachem says they hope to attract visitors outside of the summer months.

The area was recognised as one of the top places to visit in 2019 by the Rough Guide and promoters for the area are hoping to expand on that in the coming years.

Kilorglin barber James Sheehan recently performed Ireland’s highest haircut on Carrauntoohil, which Mr Bachem says can now be added to The Reeks’ list of firsts.

 

