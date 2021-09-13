Mid Kerry residents tell of torment and worry caused by water outages

Residents in mid-Kerry have told Killarney Municipal District councillors of the worry, torment and annoyance of persistent water outages.

The deputation from the Listry/Faha area was brought to the monthly MD meeting by Cathaoirleach Marie Moloney.

Residents told councillors there's been seven water outages or mains breaks in the Listry/Faha area since mid-April.

One woman said there was a water outage when they brought their baby home from hospital meaning they had to buy bottled water to make the baby's bottles.

Councillors heard residents don't know on a daily basis if the washing machine or shower will work, the toilet will flush or if they can make a cup of tea.

Water pressure is affected and when the supply is restored it can be discoloured and smelly.

Residents also complained that water tankers aren't deployed in the area and had concerns about road repairs.

Cathaoirleach Marie Moloney told the residents she would be raising the issue with Sean Laffey from Irish Water when he comes before the full council meeting this month.

Cllr Brendan Cronin, who is connected to the water supply, said there were 68 water bursts in the area in the year up to July.

He's concerned funding for mid-Kerry could be diverted to resolve issues on the Central Regional Supply.

Kerry County Council said pipe replacement is taking place on the Board of Works road and approval has also been given for the replacement of over two kilometres of pipes from Faha Cross to Listry with work hoped to begin next year.

