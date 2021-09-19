Advertisement
Mid Kerry lotto player one number away from winning third highest jackpot of all time

Sep 19, 2021 15:09 By radiokerrynews
A lotto player in mid Kerry was one number away from winning the third highest jackpot of all time in last night's draw.

The lucky player matched five numbers and the bonus to win over €250,000 (€257,723), but was one number away from scooping the almost €16.5 million jackpot.

The normal play ticket was purchased yesterday at Carson's Daybreak in Beaufort.

Store owner Melvin Carson, who is a fifth generation shopkeeper in Beaufort, says it's a tremendous feeling knowing one of his customers is over a quarter of a million euro richer this morning.

The winning numbers for last night's draw were 9, 14, 22, 24, 37, and 44, and the bonus was 45.

