Met Éireann updates tomorrow’s wind warning for Kerry to orange

Met Éireann has updated its wind warning for Kerry for tomorrow from yellow to orange.

Kerry County Council is advising motorists to travel with extreme care, and is asking that outdoor items be secured and stored away.

A status yellow wind warning for Kerry begins at midnight, with very strong, west to northwest winds developing.

Widespread gusts of 80 to 110 km/h are expected, stronger in coastal areas and over higher ground, with wave overtopping along the coast.

From 2am until 8am tomorrow, the status orange wind warning comes into effect in Kerry, which will result in stormy conditions for a time, with damaging gusts of over 110km/h.

The yellow wind warning will then resume for Kerry from 8am to 3pm.

There’s also an orange storm warning for the coast off Kerry from 3am to 2pm tomorrow, with west to northwest winds forecast to reach storm force 10 at times.

There’s currently a status yellow gale warning for all coasts up until midnight.

Kerry County Council is advising motorists to travel with extreme care on all routes and to anticipate fallen branches and debris on roads, especially during the morning.

Outdoor items like refuse bins and furniture should be secured and stored away.

An emergency phoneline will be available for the duration of the weather event to report any issues to Kerry County Council crews; the number is 066 7183588.

The council will post updates on its social media platforms.