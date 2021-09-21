Advertisement
MEP Kelly writes to European Agriculture Commissioner regarding Killarney fire penalties

Sep 21, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry MEP has written to the European Commissioner for Agriculture in relation to farmers whose lands were burnt in the Killarney National Park fires being penalised.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly is calling on the Department of Agriculture to withdraw the sanctions on CAP payments to the farmers whose lands were impacted by the fires which started on state-owned land.

Mr Kelly says it is unfair and illogical to penalise farmers for circumstances beyond their control.

He has written to the Minister for Agriculture and the European Commissioner for Agriculture regarding this issue in the hope that these sanctions will be withdrawn.

Mr Kelly said instead of sanctions the focus should be on conservation measures.

 

