MEP for Ireland South calls for action on dynamic ticket pricing

A Kerry Fine Gael MEP has called for action on the practice of dynamic pricing.

This is when companies adjust ticket costs in real-time based on demand.

The call comes after public outrage at the practice during the sale of Oasis tickets for Croke Park, when prices skyrocketed from €100 to €400 within hours.

Kilcummin man, and former GAA president, Sean Kelly insists everyone should pay the same price for a ticket, no matter the time of purchase; adding the issue harms consumers and Ireland's reputation.

He is pushing for two separate measures to tackle the matter.

He wants the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) to establish stricter ticketing rules, preventing dynamic pricing, at events in their stadiums:

MEP Kelly is also asking the EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager to investigate: